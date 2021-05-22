Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $38,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

