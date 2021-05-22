Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.51 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

