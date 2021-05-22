Crystal Rock Capital Management Purchases New Stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have commented on APPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,298. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

