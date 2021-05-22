Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 3,364 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,198 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

