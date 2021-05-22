Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CROMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

