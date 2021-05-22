Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CROMF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.