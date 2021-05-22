Critical Survey: ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceSource International and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International -9.76% -10.35% -5.18% Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ServiceSource International and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 2 5 16 0 2.61

ServiceSource International presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $164.36, suggesting a potential upside of 47.42%. Given ServiceSource International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ServiceSource International is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Risk and Volatility

ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of ServiceSource International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServiceSource International and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International $216.13 million 0.57 -$18.68 million ($0.09) -14.00 Zillow Group $2.74 billion 10.07 -$305.36 million ($1.48) -75.33

ServiceSource International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceSource International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServiceSource International beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

