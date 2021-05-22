Critical Comparison: Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) versus Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $2.51 million 265.12 -$163.42 million ($1.75) -3.15 Sangamo Therapeutics $102.43 million 15.20 -$95.19 million ($0.85) -12.73

Sangamo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchard Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orchard Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 89.46%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A -65.65% -47.92% Sangamo Therapeutics -51.51% -16.32% -9.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression. It develops SB-525, which is in Phase III AFFINE clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia A; ST-920, a gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II STAAR clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; BIVV003, a cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II PRECIZN-1 clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease; ST-400, a cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II Thales clinical trials for the treatment of transfusion dependent beta thalassemia. The company also develops TX200, chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplant rejection; KITE-037, an anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. ST-101 gene therapy for phenylketonuria. It has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

