CRH’s (CRH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRH. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. 344,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,270,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $953,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CRH by 353.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

