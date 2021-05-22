Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.97

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.97 and traded as high as C$4.88. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$4.72, with a volume of 4,029,000 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPG. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.02.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$447.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.808323 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.28%.

About Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.