Credit Suisse Group Increases DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $27.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.93.

Shares of NYSE DCP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 449,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,981. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,377,000 after buying an additional 9,133,888 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after buying an additional 747,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $298,000. 26.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

