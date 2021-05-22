Credit Suisse Group Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $57.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Celsius stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,763. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 857.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

