Credit Suisse Group Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $57.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.
Celsius stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,763. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 857.84 and a beta of 2.17.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Celsius by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
