Credit Suisse Group Increases Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$125.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.87% from the company’s previous close.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$122.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$124.08.

TSE BMO opened at C$123.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.49. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$63.62 and a 1 year high of C$124.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.08.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

