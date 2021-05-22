Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €96.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.50 ($115.88).

SAN opened at €88.23 ($103.80) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.96.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

