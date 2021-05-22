Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases 77 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,203.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,311.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,207.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

