Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Sells $1,332,828.30 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,234,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $44.47 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.