Coreto Market Capitalization Hits $1.57 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Coreto has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $117,509.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coreto has traded down 51.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.54 or 0.00364987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00190330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003883 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00836309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

