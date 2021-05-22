Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMMC. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.13.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.47 and a 52-week high of C$5.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,309,380. Also, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$262,840.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,620.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

