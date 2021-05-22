Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s previous close.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.13.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$4.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.62. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$835.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

In related news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at C$262,840.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$28,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,352,190. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,620.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

