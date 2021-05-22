Contrasting Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) & Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK)

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A Merchants Bancorp 40.10% 31.07% 1.81%

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Merchants Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $44.66 million 3.79 N/A N/A N/A Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 4.88 $77.33 million $2.37 18.53

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Suncrest Bank and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Merchants Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.72%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Suncrest Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suncrest Bank Company Profile

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services. It also offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment finance, and development loans, as well as USDA B and I loans, and farmer mac loans, as well as investment real estate loans. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, wire transfers, remote deposit capture, and other services. It operates seven full-service branches in Visalia, Porterville, Kingsburg, Fresno, and Yuba City in California. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Visalia, California.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and time deposit accounts; and multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products. This segment also engages in the agricultural lending, small business administration lending, single-family mortgage lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 16 branches in various states, including Indiana, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Minnesota. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

