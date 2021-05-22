Contentos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.65 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Contentos has a total market cap of $41.90 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.01003757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00096417 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.97 or 0.08358936 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,978,223,034 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Contentos

