Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 M-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.40 million.

Shares of ROAD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,409. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200 over the last ninety days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

