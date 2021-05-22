CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.00 ($94.12).

Shares of ETR:COP traded down €0.70 ($0.82) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €66.20 ($77.88). The stock had a trading volume of 83,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €71.41 and its 200-day moving average is €75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

