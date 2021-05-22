Compass Point Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $55.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective lifted by Compass Point from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. 3,697,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,021. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 54,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

