Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 57,376 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,376 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vir Biotechnology worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Freed Investment Group bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $45.28 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,864 shares of company stock worth $2,574,754 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.