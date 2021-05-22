Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $28.76 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04.

