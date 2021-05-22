Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $77.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.