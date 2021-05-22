Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 51.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,187 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

