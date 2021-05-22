Commerce Bank Purchases 209 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.