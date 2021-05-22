Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

