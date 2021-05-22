Commerce Bank Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $34,647,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.