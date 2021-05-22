Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,402,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,647 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,720,000 after acquiring an additional 389,522 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Insiders have sold 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

