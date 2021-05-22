Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

VEEV opened at $260.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 121.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

