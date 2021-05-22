Comerica Bank Sells 1,003 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. OTR Global began coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.19. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.