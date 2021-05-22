Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CLBK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 149,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,666. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,952,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 306,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 90,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth $6,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

