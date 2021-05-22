CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Financial Survey

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) and CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of CNS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intra-Cellular Therapies and CNS Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00 CNS Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $47.43, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 461.50%. Given CNS Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intra-Cellular Therapies $60,000.00 53,715.12 -$147.72 million ($2.68) -14.81 CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.88 million ($0.28) -6.68

CNS Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNS Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Intra-Cellular Therapies and CNS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intra-Cellular Therapies -1,985.32% -48.27% -42.56% CNS Pharmaceuticals N/A -182.57% -170.29%

Volatility & Risk

Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies beats CNS Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. In addition, the company is developing ITI-002 that inhibits the enzyme phosphodiesterase type 1; ITI-214 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and heart failure; ITI-1284 for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and behavioral disturbances in dementia; and ITI-333, for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme. It has license agreements with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and a development agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

