Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,510 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,144,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,508,297. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.