Close Asset Management Ltd Invests $423,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

ITW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.99. 1,473,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

