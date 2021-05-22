Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 461.9% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,290 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 348,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,260,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,889 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $16,398,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 595,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. 40,243,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,358,932. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $363.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

