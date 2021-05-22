Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,385 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $56.91. 15,474,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,403,691. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

