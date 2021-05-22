Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.45. The stock had a trading volume of 883,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

