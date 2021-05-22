Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. JustInvest LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 58,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $89.81. 8,361,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,259,880. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

