Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $851,000 Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

