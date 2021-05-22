Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 266,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $16,654,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,594,230 shares of company stock worth $109,265,037. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

