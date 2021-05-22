Clever DeFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $8,810.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00006103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00388078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00201523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004077 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.26 or 0.00885733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 715,620 coins and its circulating supply is 711,831 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

