Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:RAIN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 260,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,798. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,783,000 shares of company stock worth $30,026,080 in the last 90 days.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

