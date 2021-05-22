Citigroup Downgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.
Nintendo stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $82.55.
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
