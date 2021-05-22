Citigroup Downgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Nintendo stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.54. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nintendo by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Nintendo by 41.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nintendo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

