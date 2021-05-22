Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.88-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.810-0.830 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.85.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

