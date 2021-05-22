Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,378,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,282,076. The stock has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

