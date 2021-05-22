Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $594.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce sales of $594.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $644.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.80 million. Cimpress reported sales of $429.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $97.37. 75,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.58. Cimpress has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

